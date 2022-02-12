Overview

Dr. Bashar Saad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Mountains Community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Saad works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in San Bernardino, CA with other offices in Upland, CA and Glendora, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.