Dr. Bashar Saad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bashar Saad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital, Mountains Community Hospital, San Antonio Regional Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Saad works at
Locations
-
1
German Rigesti MD PA399 E Highland Ave Ste 427, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 882-1210
-
2
Anan Boonsong Inc630 N 13th Ave Ste F, Upland, CA 91786 Directions (909) 949-0860
-
3
Marc Gutin MD210 S Grand Ave Ste 224, Glendora, CA 91741 Directions (626) 335-8094
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Foothill Presbyterian Hospital
- Mountains Community Hospital
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Bashar Saad, MD!
About Dr. Bashar Saad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1275611360
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Carney Hosp Boston U
- Woodhull Med Ctr
- Damascus Univ
