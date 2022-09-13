Dr. Maskoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashar Maskoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashar Maskoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI.
Dr. Maskoni works at
Locations
McLaren Port Huron Family Medicine1216 Richardson St, Port Huron, MI 48060 Directions (810) 987-6218
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Huron Medical Center
- Mclaren Port Huron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Maskoni really cares about treating his patients according to their needs. He has a great perspective in the treating of health problems. In addition to his knowledge, he does a lot of research, even on his own time, in order to decide on the best treatment for your problem.
About Dr. Bashar Maskoni, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1942733944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maskoni accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maskoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maskoni works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maskoni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.