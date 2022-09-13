See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Port Huron, MI
Dr. Bashar Maskoni, MD

Internal Medicine
Dr. Bashar Maskoni, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Port Huron, MI. 

Dr. Maskoni works at Champaign Dental Group in Port Huron, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    McLaren Port Huron Family Medicine
    1216 Richardson St, Port Huron, MI 48060

  • Lake Huron Medical Center
  • Mclaren Port Huron

Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Chest Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Urinary Incontinence
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wellness Examination
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr. Maskoni really cares about treating his patients according to their needs. He has a great perspective in the treating of health problems. In addition to his knowledge, he does a lot of research, even on his own time, in order to decide on the best treatment for your problem.
    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • 1942733944
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Maskoni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maskoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maskoni works at Champaign Dental Group in Port Huron, MI. View the full address on Dr. Maskoni’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Maskoni. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskoni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
