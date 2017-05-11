Dr. Lutfi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.

Locations
Bashar Lutfi, MD LLC , Neuroscience consultants9970 Central Park Blvd N Ste 207, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 482-1027
Bashar Lutfi MD, LLC, Neuroscience Consultants1725 N University Dr Ste 425, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 539-2030
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lutfi is very attentive and thorough. He is comforting, intelligent and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Lutfi!! Fantastic physician!
About Dr. Bashar Lutfi, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes of Health
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lutfi accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lutfi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lutfi has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lutfi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lutfi speaks Arabic and Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lutfi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lutfi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lutfi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lutfi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.