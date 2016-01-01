Overview

Dr. Bashar Hakim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hakim works at Bashar Hakim MD PC in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Talladega, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.