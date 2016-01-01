Dr. Bashar Hakim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hakim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashar Hakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bashar Hakim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hakim works at
Locations
1
Bashar Hakim MD PC126 S Anniston Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-6050
2
Bashar Hakim MD40 N Broadway Ave, Sylacauga, AL 35150 Directions (256) 249-6050
3
Alabama Digestive Care Center202 Medical Park, Talladega, AL 35160 Directions (256) 362-0266
Hospital Affiliations
- Citizens Baptist Medical Center
- Coosa Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bashar Hakim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740206978
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hakim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hakim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hakim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hakim has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hakim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hakim speaks Arabic.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hakim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hakim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hakim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hakim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.