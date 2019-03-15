Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aqel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Locations
Scottsdale - Transplant13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 757-9443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We live in California and travel to see this very caring doctor. My husband has stage 4 metastasized liver cancer, and doctor has helped us make decisions on my husband’s treatment. We can always count on doctor to get back with us on our many questions and concerns. I truly believe that Dr Aqel cares about his patients. He is a very caring and wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- MAYO CLINIC
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
