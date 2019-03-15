See All Transplant Hepatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD

Transplant Hepatology
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Aqel works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Scottsdale - Transplant
    13400 E Shea Blvd # AZ85259, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 (480) 757-9443

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 15, 2019
Mar 15, 2019
We live in California and travel to see this very caring doctor. My husband has stage 4 metastasized liver cancer, and doctor has helped us make decisions on my husband's treatment. We can always count on doctor to get back with us on our many questions and concerns. I truly believe that Dr Aqel cares about his patients. He is a very caring and wonderful doctor.
Mary Busby in Carlsbad , CA — Mar 15, 2019
Mary Busby in Carlsbad , CA — Mar 15, 2019
  Transplant Hepatology
  18 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1750325957
  Mayo Clinic Hospital
  MAYO CLINIC
  Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
  Mayo Clinic Hospital

Dr. Bashar Aqel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aqel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Aqel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Aqel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Aqel works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Aqel’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Aqel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aqel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aqel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aqel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

