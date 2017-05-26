Overview

Dr. Basem Hamid, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Hamid works at Innova Pain Center in Houston, TX with other offices in Pasadena, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.