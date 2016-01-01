Dr. Basem Droubi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Droubi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basem Droubi, MD
Overview
Dr. Basem Droubi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Avon, OH. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital and Fairview Hospital.
Dr. Droubi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (216) 237-5500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Avon Hospital at Richard E. Jacobs Campus33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd # AVW3, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (440) 695-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital
- Fairview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Droubi?
About Dr. Basem Droubi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1811910284
Education & Certifications
- Fairview Gen Hospital|Med College Of Ohio Hospital|St Alexis Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Droubi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Droubi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Droubi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Droubi works at
Dr. Droubi has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Droubi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Droubi speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Droubi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Droubi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Droubi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Droubi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.