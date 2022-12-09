Dr. Basem Azab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- NY
- Staten Island
- Dr. Basem Azab, MD
Dr. Basem Azab, MD
Overview
Dr. Basem Azab, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Azab works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Mason Avenue256 Mason Ave Bldg C Fl 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 540-4220
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abdominoplasty
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
- View other providers who treat Biliary Atresia
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cholecystitis and Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Incisional Hernia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lumpectomy
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mastectomy
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Partial Lung Collapse
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Sarcoma
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Ventral Hernia
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Wound Repair
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Adrenal Gland Cancer
- View other providers who treat Adrenalectomy
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Anal and Rectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Appendectomy, Open
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
- View other providers who treat Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Bile Duct Procedure
- View other providers who treat Biopsy of Breast
- View other providers who treat Bladder Surgery
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Cholangiocarcinoma
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Colectomy
- View other providers who treat Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Contact Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Cystotomy
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Polypectomy
- View other providers who treat Dupuytren's Contracture Injection
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Bile Duct Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Breast Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Esophageal Lesion
- View other providers who treat Excision of Rectal Tumor
- View other providers who treat Excision of Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Fallopian Tube Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gastrectomy
- View other providers who treat Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gastrotomy
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecomastia Repair
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Hepatectomy
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Inguinal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Abscess
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Laparotomy
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipomas
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Male Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Nail Avulsion and Excision
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure
- View other providers who treat Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
- View other providers who treat Parathyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Plantar Wart
- View other providers who treat Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Pyloromyotomy
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Rosacea
- View other providers who treat Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Seborrheic Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Grafts
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
- View other providers who treat Sphincterotomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy
- View other providers who treat Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Cancer
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Nodule
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy
- View other providers who treat Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
- View other providers who treat Tracheal Surgery
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Umbilical Hernia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Varicose Veins
- View other providers who treat Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Azab?
I saw Dr Azab for a mass in my stomach, bleeding ulcers and a large hernia. He successfully removed the mass and ulcers and repaired my hernia. He explained everything thoroughly and even drew me a diagram of the operation. He has a great sense of humor and bedside manner. He visited me every day while I was in the hospital and did numerous post op appointments. He also linked me to a nutritionist for aftercare. I think he is an excellent doctor and human being.
About Dr. Basem Azab, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457506867
Education & Certifications
- Surgical Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Hofstra Northwell School of Medicine at Staten Island University Hospital - General Surgery Residency|Internal Medicine, Staten Island University Hospital, N.Y.|Surgical Oncology At The National Cancer Institute, University Of Cairo 2002
- Cairo U
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azab works at
Dr. Azab has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Peritoneal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azab. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.