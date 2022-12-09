Overview

Dr. Basem Azab, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from Cairo U and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Azab works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Surgery at Mason Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Peritoneal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.