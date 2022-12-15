Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alkurdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital, HCA Florida Largo Hospital and UAB Hospital.
Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was transferred to Tampa General and Dr. Allkurdi was a heaven sent! From his bed side manner & his compassion for his patients. He explains eveeything and makes you feel at ease. I kept forgetting his name so I started calling him Dr. Suit because of his impeccable dressing. I know I'm in good hands with him as my doctor! Big shout out to the 2 nurses on his team that held he up through it all. Jamie & Nicole I couldn't of done this without you by my side. THANK YOU THANK YOU!
About Dr. Basem Alkurdi, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1477520617
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALEPPO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
- UAB Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alkurdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alkurdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alkurdi speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Alkurdi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alkurdi.
