Dr. Basem Abdelfattah, MD
Overview
Dr. Basem Abdelfattah, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Chronic Pain Relief7150 Greenville Ave Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 983-1787
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I enjoyed my visit for first time. Staff was friendly and Dr A was down to earth, listened to my concerns & explained thoroughly to me what was coming next.
About Dr. Basem Abdelfattah, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Arabic
- 1467688853
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abdelfattah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdelfattah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdelfattah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdelfattah speaks Arabic.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdelfattah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdelfattah.
