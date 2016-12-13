Overview

Dr. Basel Termanini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Harrison Community Hospital.



Dr. Termanini works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

