Dr. Basel Termanini, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Basel Termanini, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East and Harrison Community Hospital.
Fort Steuben Medical Group LLC1805 Sinclair Ave, Steubenville, OH 43953 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
He was fine. His colonoscopy was pretty fast. Nurses are all very nice. The reception is the Stacey is not friendly at all. She was at the window when I had appt. She answered phone when I had to call about the bill I got. I told her she was rude.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- Georgetown University Vamc|NIH
- VA Hospital
- Georgetown University Vamc
- VETERANS AFFAIRS MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Trinity Medical Center East
- Harrison Community Hospital
Dr. Termanini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Termanini has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Termanini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Termanini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Termanini.
