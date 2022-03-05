Dr. Basel Skeif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skeif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basel Skeif, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Pima Heart & Vascular335 S Ocotillo Ave, Benson, AZ 85602 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular905 N Bowie Ave, Willcox, AZ 85643 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular77 E Fry Blvd, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1906 E 11th St, Douglas, AZ 85607 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular5140 E Glenn St, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1821 N Mastick Way, Nogales, AZ 85621 Directions (520) 838-3540
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Northern Cochise Community Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Onecare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr S is caring, competent, compassionate and handsome! What a pleasure to have him on my team while facing some very scary medical issues. He not only reassured me but resolved my problems. I highly recommend him.
- Albert Einstein Coll Med
- U Tichreen
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Skeif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Skeif accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skeif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skeif has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skeif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Skeif speaks Arabic.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Skeif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skeif.
