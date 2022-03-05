Overview

Dr. Basel Skeif, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Benson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U Tichreen and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Skeif works at Chiricahua Community Health Center in Benson, AZ with other offices in Willcox, AZ, Sierra Vista, AZ, Douglas, AZ, Tucson, AZ and Nogales, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.