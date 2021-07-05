Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharaf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Basel Sharaf, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Surgery200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-2515
Professional and compassionate. Explains options and procedures very clearly. Very concerned for patient privacy. Highly skilled surgeon.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1770567604
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Sharaf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sharaf using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sharaf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharaf works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharaf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharaf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharaf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharaf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.