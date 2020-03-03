See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. Ramlawi works at Lankenau Heart Center-Mezzanine Level in Wynnewood, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Lankenau Hospital
    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 476-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Heart Disease
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Endocarditis
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pulmonary Hypertension
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Third Degree Heart Block
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiovascular Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Murmur
Heart Tumors, Benign
Heart Valve Diseases
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Impella Device
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Long QT Syndrome
Lung Cancer
Marfan Syndrome
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders
Second Degree Heart Block
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke Prevention
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 03, 2020
    Dr. Ramlawi and his team were top notch in their care for me. They were always available to answer my questions, before and after my surgery. I felt very safe under their care.
    — Mar 03, 2020
    About Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265692479
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • University of Western Ontario
    Medical Education
    • McMaster University
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
