Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD
Overview
Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from McMaster University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Lankenau Hospital100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramlawi and his team were top notch in their care for me. They were always available to answer my questions, before and after my surgery. I felt very safe under their care.
About Dr. Basel Ramlawi, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1265692479
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University of Western Ontario
- McMaster University
- McGill University
- Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
