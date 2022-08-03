Dr. Basel Moussa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moussa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basel Moussa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basel Moussa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairview Park, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, Southwest General Health Center and UH St. John Medical Center.
Locations
Basel Z Moussa MD21500 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126 Directions (440) 356-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- Southwest General Health Center
- UH St. John Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and the Dr always are on time and treat me with respect. He listens and adjusts medications to enhance my recovery from A Fib
About Dr. Basel Moussa, MD
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467563429
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
