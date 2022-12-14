Dr. Basel Kasabali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasabali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basel Kasabali, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basel Kasabali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.
Dr. Kasabali works at
Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology2727 Hearne Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71103 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional and I would highly recommend Dr.Kasabali to anyone.
About Dr. Basel Kasabali, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1417921123
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Health Sciences Center, Shreveport
- Christ Hospital & Medical Center|Christ Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Center|Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Nuclear Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kasabali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasabali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kasabali using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kasabali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasabali has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasabali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kasabali speaks Arabic.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasabali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasabali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasabali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasabali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.