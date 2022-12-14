Overview

Dr. Basel Kasabali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Bossier Health Center.



Dr. Kasabali works at Willis-Knighton Cardiology in Shreveport, LA with other offices in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.