Dr. Basel Hassoun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Hassoun works at Urology Surgeons Of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.