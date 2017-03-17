Dr. Basel Hassoun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassoun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Basel Hassoun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Basel Hassoun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Hassoun works at
Locations
-
1
Oklahoma City4200 W Memorial Rd Ste 501, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 749-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassoun?
He is a Brilliant urologist. I told my symptoms and he knew right away what it was. I'm very thankful for him.
About Dr. Basel Hassoun, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1568579308
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- The University Of Hawaii Surgical Residency Program
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassoun has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassoun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassoun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassoun works at
Dr. Hassoun has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassoun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hassoun speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassoun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassoun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassoun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassoun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.