Overview

Dr. Basel Brikho, MB CHB is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lathrup Village, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Coll Med Baghdad U, Mosul and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Brikho works at Basel A Brikho MD PC in Lathrup Village, MI with other offices in Sterling Heights, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.