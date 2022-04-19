Overview

Dr. Basel Alaloul, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota



Dr. Alaloul works at Cardiac And Vascular Consultants in The Villages, FL with other offices in Leesburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.