Dr. Basel Alaloul, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Basel Alaloul, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota
Dr. Alaloul works at
Cardiac and Vascular Consultants Inc1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 270, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 633-1966
Cardiac and Vascular Consultants Md, PA709 Physicians Ct, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 633-1966
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr.Aloul did a catheter and post opp on me He is, intelligent, great bedside manner, would help you for free if he could. I would still see him if my new insurance would cover his services . Choose Dr Aloul you won't be sorry !
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1427256643
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- Bay State MC Tufts University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
