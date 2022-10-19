Dr. Baseer Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baseer Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Baseer Qazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and Mercy Harvard Hospital.
Locations
North Shore Gastroenterology2501 Compass Rd Ste 130, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 677-1170
Mercy Mchenry Pediatrics3922 MERCY DR, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 344-4499
Mercy Woodstock Medical Center2000 Lake Ave, Woodstock, IL 60098 Directions (815) 337-7100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Mercy Harvard Hospital Inc - Laboratory901 Grant St, Harvard, IL 60033 Directions (815) 943-8094
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- Mercy Harvard Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Qazi takes time to listen to your concerns and is very thorough. There's no judgement or condescending tone as with every other GI doc I've seen. His bedside manner is amazing. I wish he could be my doctor for everything!!
About Dr. Baseer Qazi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Deccan College Of Medical Sciences, Ntr University Of Health Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.