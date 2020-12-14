See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL
Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.

Dr. Sareyyupoglu works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients.

    Jacksonville - Heart Surgery
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Heart Disease
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Canal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Complex Single Ventricle Transposition of the Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenitally Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries (CCTGA) Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Double Outlet Right Ventricle Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Eisenmenger's Complex Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Atresia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous (P-V) Connection Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Atresia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Vascular Rings Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon

Dec 14, 2020
I had a very complicated heart surgery performed by Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, August 2020. A 3D printer made a silicon duplicate of my heart because of the complexity of the surgery. Four months now and I feel great. I had an exceptional recovery, because of an exceptional surgeon. From my experience there could be no better heart surgeon in this country, I mean this seriously. Also he is a wonderful and caring man. It is amazing how wonderful I now feel because of Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu.
Joe Bitter — Dec 14, 2020
About Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD

  Cardiovascular Surgery
  23 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1295954162
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  Mayo Clinic in Florida

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Basar Sareyyupoglu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Sareyyupoglu has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sareyyupoglu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Sareyyupoglu works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL.

Dr. Sareyyupoglu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sareyyupoglu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sareyyupoglu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sareyyupoglu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

