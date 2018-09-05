Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brahma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD
Overview
Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
Atlanta Office5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 540, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 785-2900
- 2 1400 Tullie Rd NE Ste 610, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 785-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the first time we found out about our son's brain tumor, Dr. Brahma was right there helping us to understand what was going on and how best to help our son. Jan 2018 to today he is who we trust our son Austin's health with. Dr. Brahma has even let us know of new technology that is on the horizon for inoperable tumors such as Austin's. Austin always looks forward to his appointments with Dr. Brahma, as he has excellent bed side manners and is as honest as they come! God bless Dr. Brahma!
About Dr. Barunashish Brahma, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Brahma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brahma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brahma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brahma.
