Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baruch Eisenberg, MD1946 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 461-0720
- 2 1815 S Clinton Ave Ste 445, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 461-0720
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eisenberg?
Dr. Eisenberg has been our pediatrician for nearly 12 years. He is absolutely fantastic and takes the time to talk about (and with) each child in their well visits. He also takes the time to explain and answer any questions I may have. He gives his recommendations and is not pushy with his views. He has no problem taking phone calls to answer questions or concerns I may have. The best part is he KNOWS my kids since he's had them since birth. It's great to have a 'personal' relationship where he can chat about what they are doing in their life. I am grateful to have found him many years ago.
About Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1588680474
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eisenberg accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eisenberg works at
Dr. Eisenberg speaks French.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.