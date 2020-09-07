See All Pediatricians in Rochester, NY
Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD

Pediatrics
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Eisenberg works at BARUCH EISENBERG, MD in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baruch Eisenberg, MD
    1946 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 (585) 461-0720
    1815 S Clinton Ave Ste 445, Rochester, NY 14618 (585) 461-0720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Anemia
Anxiety
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 07, 2020
    Dr. Eisenberg has been our pediatrician for nearly 12 years. He is absolutely fantastic and takes the time to talk about (and with) each child in their well visits. He also takes the time to explain and answer any questions I may have. He gives his recommendations and is not pushy with his views. He has no problem taking phone calls to answer questions or concerns I may have. The best part is he KNOWS my kids since he's had them since birth. It's great to have a 'personal' relationship where he can chat about what they are doing in their life. I am grateful to have found him many years ago.
    About Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1588680474
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Baruch Eisenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eisenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eisenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eisenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eisenberg works at BARUCH EISENBERG, MD in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Eisenberg’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Eisenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eisenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eisenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eisenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

