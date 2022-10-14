See All Oncologists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Walczyszyn works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville
    170 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 851-8392

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hematologic Disorder Treatment Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    This was our first visit with Dr. Walczyszyn and we were extremely pleased with the time he spent with us, explaining the diagnosis, and explaining all of the testing that needed to be done. He was thorough and spoke in layman's terms so we could understand.
    Samuel Garofalo (wife, Darlene Garofalo filling ou — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1376833723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    • Ocean University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walczyszyn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walczyszyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walczyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walczyszyn works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Walczyszyn’s profile.

    Dr. Walczyszyn has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczyszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczyszyn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walczyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walczyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

