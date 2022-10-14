Overview

Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Walczyszyn works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.