Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Mooresville170 Medical Park Rd Ste 101, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (732) 851-8392
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was our first visit with Dr. Walczyszyn and we were extremely pleased with the time he spent with us, explaining the diagnosis, and explaining all of the testing that needed to be done. He was thorough and spoke in layman's terms so we could understand.
About Dr. Bartosz Walczyszyn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Polish
- Male
- 1376833723
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD DE GUAYAQUIL / FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS MEDICAS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walczyszyn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walczyszyn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walczyszyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walczyszyn has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Hemophilia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walczyszyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Walczyszyn speaks Polish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Walczyszyn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walczyszyn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walczyszyn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walczyszyn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.