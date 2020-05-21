Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jozwik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD
Overview
Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Wroclaw Med University Wroclaw Poland and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.
Dr. Jozwik works at
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians EP Heart - Memorial City925 Gessner Rd Ste 540, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 486-5280
-
2
UT Physicians EP Heart - Greater Heights1631 North Loop W Ste 560, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 486-0202
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jozwik?
Caring, knowledgeable doctor with wonderful bedside manner who can explain complex heart rhythm problems in an approachable manner. Just great experience overall.
About Dr. Bartosz Jozwik, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English, German and Polish
- 1760796569
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Med
- Wroclaw Med University Wroclaw Poland
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jozwik accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jozwik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jozwik works at
Dr. Jozwik speaks German and Polish.
Dr. Jozwik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jozwik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jozwik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jozwik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.