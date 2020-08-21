Dr. Bartosz Chmielowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chmielowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bartosz Chmielowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bartosz Chmielowski, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Santa Monica Cancer Care2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 580, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 829-5471
UCLA Oncology Hematology100 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 550, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 794-4955
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr Chmielowski explanation of my diagnosis was very thorough. His office is efficient and very nice.
- Hematology
- English
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Chmielowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chmielowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chmielowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chmielowski has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Melanoma and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chmielowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chmielowski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chmielowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chmielowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chmielowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.