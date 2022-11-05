Overview

Dr. Barton Wood, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Wood works at Test & Validate1 in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Alabaster, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.