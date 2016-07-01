Overview

Dr. Barton Wachs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Wachs works at Neuromedical Diagnostic Med Grp in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.