Dr. Barton Wachs, MD
Overview
Dr. Barton Wachs, MD is an Urology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Wachs works at
Locations
Atlantic Urology Medical Group Inc.701 E 28th St Ste 319, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 595-5977
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wachs is an excellent caring Doctor, something you don't find very often these days. He takes his time to explain your condition and his plan for your care. He's so intelligent and is so easy to talk to that we actually got all of our questions and concerns answered. He has always been very thorough and makes sure all tests necessary are done promptly. With Dr Wachs we know without a doubt we have one of the best doctors. We highly recommend him if you want excellent care.
About Dr. Barton Wachs, MD
- Urology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366461832
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
