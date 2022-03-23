Overview

Dr. Barton Thomas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Roanoke Plastic Surgery in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.