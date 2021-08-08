Dr. Barton Knox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barton Knox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barton Knox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.
Dr. Knox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. Peregrine6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Audubon Medical Campus3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 867-7800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knox?
Many years ago. Dr. Knox saved my husbands life. I am just writing because I will never forget, and because of him we got to see our kids grow up, and now we are grandparents. Thank you Dr. Knox from my heart.
About Dr. Barton Knox, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1285633909
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- U Tex Med Sch
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
- Texas Christian University,
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knox accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knox works at
Dr. Knox has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.