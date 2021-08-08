See All Otolaryngologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Barton Knox, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (79)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barton Knox, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Francis Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and UCHealth Memorial Hospital North.

Dr. Knox works at Colorado ENT & Allergy in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Nasal Polyp and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St. Peregrine
    6031 E Woodmen Rd Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Audubon Medical Campus
    3030 N Circle Dr Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 (719) 867-7800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Francis Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Nasal Polyp
Sinusitis

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Central Vestibular Vertigo Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Mild Headache Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Palate Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Supraglottic Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Lisa Ferrell — Aug 08, 2021
    About Dr. Barton Knox, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285633909
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Internship
    • U Tex Med Sch
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch Gal
    Undergraduate School
    • Texas Christian University,
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
