Dr. Barton Horsley, DPM
Overview
Dr. Barton Horsley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Southfield, MI.
Locations
Barton Horsley Dpm23077 Greenfield Rd Ste 255, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-5200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely fantastic! He and staff are at the top of their game! They saw me same day after being referred by My Internist Dr Lim! First time I ever seen a Podiatrist! I highly recommend!
About Dr. Barton Horsley, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1497804306
Dr. Horsley accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Horsley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horsley.
