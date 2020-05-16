See All Nephrologists in Evans, GA
Dr. Barton Brezina, MD

Nephrology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Barton Brezina, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Evans, GA. They completed their fellowship with Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center

Dr. Brezina works at Nephrology Associates in Evans, GA with other offices in Champions Gate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nephrology Associates
    465 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 432-1099
    Nephrology Associates
    8390 Champions Gate Blvd Ste 306, Champions Gate, FL 33896 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 430-5900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital
  • Piedmont Augusta
  • Putnam General Hospital
  • St Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    May 16, 2020
    I am happy with my visits. Just want the phone answered more quickly. Need to know lab hours at 465 belair. And if my 6/4/2020 appt is canceled. I am happy with all the STAFF. I just need the phone answered more. ThankU!!!!!!!!!
    Lonnie Johnson — May 16, 2020
    About Dr. Barton Brezina, MD

    • Nephrology
    • English
    • 1205824877
    Education & Certifications

    • Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
    • UTHSCSA
    • Keesler Med Center|Keesler Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Barton Brezina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brezina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brezina has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brezina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brezina has seen patients for Anemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brezina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Brezina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brezina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brezina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brezina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

