Overview

Dr. Barton Bradshaw, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Auburn, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Wash U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital.



Dr. Bradshaw works at Erickson, Jon A MD in Auburn, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.