Dr. Blinder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton Blinder, MD
Overview
Dr. Barton Blinder, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Blinder works at
Locations
Barton Blinder MD Inc400 Newport Center Dr Ste 706, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 640-4440
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blinder?
Dr. Blinder is extremely knowledgeable and experienced with medical science, and importantly how things continue to change over the past several decades with respect to psychiatry. He personally phones you back and is genuinely committed to his patients. I had seen a couple of psychiatrists many years earlier that had me questioning the value of this practice. I am so grateful (through the recommendation of a colleague) I gave Dr. Blinder a chance. He is a compassionate listener and asks well-honed questions; his knowledge of pharmacotherapy is superb and he recognizes an individual is unique and may not respond optimally to certain prescription drugs. He takes patient feedback seriously. His goal is your optimal wellness!
About Dr. Barton Blinder, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 59 years of experience
- English, German
- 1598790487
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Blinder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Blinder works at
Dr. Blinder has seen patients for Eating Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blinder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Blinder speaks German.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Blinder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blinder.
