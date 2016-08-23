Dr. Billeci has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barton Billeci, MD
Dr. Barton Billeci, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED.
16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My husband and I have been Dr Billececi's patients for over 20 yrs he has always been helpful in finding the root of problem. Not like other doctors that rush you out the door to get to the next patient.
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1154407237
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Billeci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Billeci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Billeci works at
Dr. Billeci speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Billeci. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Billeci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Billeci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Billeci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.