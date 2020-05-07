Dr. Bartolomeo Castellano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Castellano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bartolomeo Castellano, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Hospital
Mount Sinai Medical Center ENT2052 Richmond Rd Ste 1Z, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 420-1279
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Needed to see Dr. C after my 83 year old dad had a fall and possible nose break. My dad has dementia and Dr. C was very kind, caring and patient with him. He came into the office during this COVID pandemic so I could bring my Dad in. I highly recommend him. He has a great bedside manner.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1336122548
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York U
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Castellano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Castellano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Castellano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Castellano has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Castellano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Castellano speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Castellano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Castellano.
