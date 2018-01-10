Overview

Dr. Bartlomiej Leyko, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Jagiellonian University Medical College, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.



Dr. Leyko works at Allergy Asthma Clinic in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.