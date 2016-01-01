Dr. Thornburg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartley Thornburg, MD
Overview
Dr. Bartley Thornburg, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Locations
Arkes Pavilion676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 535-7665
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
About Dr. Bartley Thornburg, MD
- Interventional Radiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
