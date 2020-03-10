Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radolinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Radolinski works at
Locations
Bethesda6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 503, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Radolinski because I was having trouble urinating due to benign prostate swelling. After testing and consultation, he recommended the UroLift procedure to pull back the prostate and increase the opening to the urethra. It was a low stress operation as surgical procedures go, and my recovery went smoothly and quickly. I am now urinating normally, which is to say as I did 20 years ago. I appreciated Dr. Radolinski's knowledge, skill and professionalism throughout the process.
About Dr. Bartholomew Radolinski, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown University
Dr. Radolinski works at
