Dr. Bartholome Rodriguez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Bartholomew Rodriguez MD in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.