Overview

Dr. Barth Green, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Green works at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Myelopathy and Scoliosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.