Dr. Bartel Vanoostendorp, DDS
Overview
Dr. Bartel Vanoostendorp, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brevard, NC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 3 years of experience.
Locations
Van Oostendorp DDS and Gunnell DDS Pllc4 Market St Ste 4202, Brevard, NC 28712 Directions (828) 822-1009Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
Replaced 2 crowns. Very friendly office.
About Dr. Bartel Vanoostendorp, DDS
- Dentistry
- 3 years of experience
- English, German
- 1700939196
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
