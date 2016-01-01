Overview

Dr. Bartel Crisafi Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, South County Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Westerly Hospital.



Dr. Crisafi Jr works at Pappas Physical Therapy of Westerly Inc. in Westerly, RI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.