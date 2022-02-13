Overview

Dr. Bart Price, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Manasota Medical Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.