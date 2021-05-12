Overview

Dr. Bart Macdonald, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee and Northside Hospital Forsyth.



Dr. Macdonald works at Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Houston, TX, Canton, GA and Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, Subdural Hemorrhage and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.