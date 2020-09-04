Dr. Bart Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Bart Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jones works at
Locations
Eye Surgery Center Ltd.3990 N Illinois St, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-1130
Ophthalmology Consultants LLC12692 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (618) 277-1130
Pinckneyville Eyecare15 N Locust St, Pinckneyville, IL 62274 Directions (618) 277-1130
Chester Eyecare425 W Holmes St, Chester, IL 62233 Directions (618) 277-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff, I’ve enjoyed the visit it was intriguing to me to learn about this area of eye care very impressive staff , surgeon is well informed and professionally knowledgeable in his craft, looking forward to my next appointment .
About Dr. Bart Jones, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
