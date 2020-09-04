Overview

Dr. Bart Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jones works at Illinois Eye Surgeons in Swansea, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Pinckneyville, IL and Chester, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.