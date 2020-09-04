See All Ophthalmologists in Swansea, IL
Dr. Bart Jones, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bart Jones, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BALL STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Jones works at Illinois Eye Surgeons in Swansea, IL with other offices in Saint Louis, MO, Pinckneyville, IL and Chester, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery, Visual Field Defects and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Surgery Center Ltd.
    3990 N Illinois St, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-1130
  2. 2
    Ophthalmology Consultants LLC
    12692 Lamplighter Square Shpg Ctr, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-1130
  3. 3
    Pinckneyville Eyecare
    15 N Locust St, Pinckneyville, IL 62274 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-1130
  4. 4
    Chester Eyecare
    425 W Holmes St, Chester, IL 62233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 277-1130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
  • Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 04, 2020
    Very friendly staff, I’ve enjoyed the visit it was intriguing to me to learn about this area of eye care very impressive staff , surgeon is well informed and professionally knowledgeable in his craft, looking forward to my next appointment .
    Joseph Williams — Sep 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bart Jones, MD
    About Dr. Bart Jones, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447256797
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BALL STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

