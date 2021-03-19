Dr. Bart Jenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Jenson, MD
Dr. Bart Jenson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Iowa Heart Center at Laurel411 Laurel St Ste A250, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 235-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
In 2008 I had a heart attack. Dr. Jenson did five bypass surgery on me saving my life. I was 48 at the time. I had no heart damage and blessed to be in good health today. He is a great surgeon and was great to work with. I think of him occasionally and think we are lucky to have doctors like him with his skills. Jerry Weeks March 2021.
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1376525006
- U N Mex
- U New Mexico
- Des Moines VA Medical Center
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Jenson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenson.
