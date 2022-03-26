See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Wichita, KS
Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD

Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD is a Sports Psychiatry & Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sports Psychiatry & Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Pratt Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Grelinger works at Neurology Consultants Of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants Of Kansas
    2135 N Collective Ln, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 261-3220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
  • Pratt Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myoclonus
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease
Myoclonus
Gait Abnormality
Parkinson's Disease

Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sports-Related Concussion Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 26, 2022
    Dr. Grelinger really took the time to listen and talk to me about all of my concerns. The appointment was not rushed and he explained everything so that I could understand exactly what my problem was.
    — Mar 26, 2022
    About Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD

    • Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730184433
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado At Denver
    • University Of Co School Of Med
    • University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
    • University of Kansas School of Medicine
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grelinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grelinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grelinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grelinger works at Neurology Consultants Of Kansas in Wichita, KS. View the full address on Dr. Grelinger’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Grelinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grelinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grelinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grelinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

