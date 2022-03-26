Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grelinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD is a Sports Psychiatry & Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sports Psychiatry & Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Pratt Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Consultants Of Kansas2135 N Collective Ln, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 261-3220
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Pratt Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grelinger really took the time to listen and talk to me about all of my concerns. The appointment was not rushed and he explained everything so that I could understand exactly what my problem was.
About Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD
- Sports Psychiatry & Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1730184433
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine-Wichita
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Neurology
