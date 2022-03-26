Overview

Dr. Bart Grelinger, MD is a Sports Psychiatry & Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Sports Psychiatry & Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis and Pratt Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Grelinger works at Neurology Consultants Of Kansas in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.