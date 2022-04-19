Overview

Dr. Bart Gatz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Gatz works at Florida Pain Medicine and Associates in Greenacres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.