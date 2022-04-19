Dr. Bart Gatz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gatz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Gatz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bart Gatz, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Greenacres, FL. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Locations
Florida Pain Medicine and Associates4897 S Jog Rd, Greenacres, FL 33467 Directions (561) 434-7577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say that all the great reviews about Melissa are true. She is a gem and so comforting to talk to. She knows her stuff and has guided me to the best pain relief for my sciatica. I am seeing her again in May for a shot in my nerve (not an epedoral) I hope this works because I trust her opinion. She is just a joy to sit and talk with. I recommend anyone going to see her.
About Dr. Bart Gatz, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801819206
Education & Certifications
- Med University SC
- University Kansas Mc
- Creighton University Mc
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- University Of Nebraska
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gatz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gatz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gatz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gatz has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gatz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gatz speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gatz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gatz.
