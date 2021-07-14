Dr. Bart Endrizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Endrizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bart Endrizzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Bart Endrizzi, MD is a Dermatologist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus.
Dr. Endrizzi works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Skin Care Specialists7205 UNIVERSITY AVE NE, Minneapolis, MN 55432 Directions (763) 571-4000
-
2
Allina Health Fridley Clinic500 Osborne Rd NE Ste 330, Fridley, MN 55432 Directions (763) 571-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital - Unity Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Endrizzi?
Dr. Endrizzi and the LPN, Jess or Jen….. we’re highly professional. Knowledgeable, listened and communicated well. It appeared they very much enjoy their work. Procedure room was extremely clean and organized. Front desk people were very nice. I could not of had a better experience for Mohs procedure.
About Dr. Bart Endrizzi, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1235323585
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota, Acgme
- University Of Minnesota
- Henn
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- university of uta
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Endrizzi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Endrizzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Endrizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Endrizzi works at
Dr. Endrizzi has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Endrizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Endrizzi speaks Japanese.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Endrizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Endrizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Endrizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Endrizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.